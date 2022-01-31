Eastbourne residents campaigning for greater pedestrian safety welcome new Highway Code adjustments

‘Eastbourne Residents’ Campaign for Safer pavements’ was set up with the purpose of lobbying East Sussex Council and Eastbourne Borough Council to draw attention to the condition of pavements and safety of pedestrians in Eastbourne.

According to a recent Freedom of Information Request, Eastbourne has the highest number of falls and trips requiring hospitalisation in the South East.

The new Highway Code 2022 sets out to develop a new relationship between vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

A group lobbying for Eastbourne pavements to be made safer has welcomed the new Revised Highway Code.

The new code has established a priority of safety which means that those that can do the most damage to others must not act in a way that would endanger the most vulnerable.

The Department for Transport’s new hierarchy of safety firmly positions pedestrians, especially children, older adults and disabled people in the highest category in terms of vulnerability.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Access Group reminded road users of the guidelines to protect pedestrians.

These are:

1. Only pedestrians may use pavements. Pedestrians include wheelchair and mobility scooter users.

2. Pedestrians may use any part of the road and use cycle tracks as well as the pavement unless there are signs prohibiting pedestrians.

3. Cyclists in shared areas need total care when passing pedestrians. Cyclists need to slow down, use a bell or call politely to alert pedestrians - remembering that some pedestrians may be deaf, hard of hearing, blind or partially sighted.

4. When overtaking pedestrians cyclists should do so slowly and allow safe passing space.

The spokesperson said, “We believe these positive steps will help pedestrians enjoy safer and more relaxed walking spaces.

“With the added commitment of investment in safe walking schemes from the East Sussex County Council Local Walking and Cycling Initiative, Eastbourne is set to deliver on huge growth in walking rates over the next decade, thus helping to deliver a carbon neutral town by 2030.