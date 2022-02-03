Eastbourne resident Betty Hardwick celebrates 103 years

Betty Hardwick has celebrated her 103rd birthday SUS-220202-092453001

Betty Hardwick has lived at Sovereign Lodge care home for nearly three years and enjoys musical activities and balloon tennis.

Home manager Sam Kirwan said: “When asked about her secret to leading such a long and happy life Betty said you had to be surrounded by family and friends and listen to music whenever possible.

“When she was younger she used to seize every opportunity which came her way and thinks it is important to be able to express your creative side – as she does by putting pen to paper.”

Betty lived in Hillingdon, Middlesex and has two sons, Michael and David, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent much of her working life as a window dresser in a local store.

Betty has always enjoyed creative writing as a hobby and has had some of her work published.