Eastbourne resident arranges all-night march for women

Natasha Peacock is arranging the march through Eastbourne from 7pm–7am on Saturday November 20.

She said she wants it ‘to highlight how unsafe women are and feel on the streets’.

Natasha was one of the residents behind the vigil for Sabina Nessa earlier this month which saw hundreds of people gather at the pier to pay respects to the London school teacher who died in September. The vigil included speeches on male violence against women, a Muslim prayer and finished with a minute’s silence.

Natasha Peacock SUS-211020-092455001

Natasha said the idea of the march came from a series of Instagram posts she did asking women and girls how they feel about walking alone at night, and if they’ve ever been attacked by a stranger or someone known to them.

Natasha said, “The answers back were devastating. All of the women and girls who responded were scared of or have experienced attacks/harassment/rape/murder, while walking alone or even just a short distance. We should not have to live like this!

“We shouldn’t have to breathe a sigh of relief as we step in the door that we’re still alive! The safety of women and girls needs to become a priority!”

Women and girls can join the march for as long or as little as they want and participants are asked to wear a white t-shirt over their coats to write down their experiences of fear on the streets.

Natasha said the response has already been ‘massive’ and they’re hoping to start with as many as 200 women.

She said, “We will march together, in solidarity, strength and unity.”

Natasha has also set up the community group ‘Women Walk At Night’ for women and girls who have been affected by male violence.

She said, “After trauma – such as sexual, physical and mental abuse – women can feel isolated, anxious, depressed and fearful. They can lose all self-worth, lack self-esteem and confidence. This can effect their whole lives, from friendships, family relationships, work, social skills, even everyday tasks can be a battle.

“I will help support women in situations like this, by offering walking support groups, art therapy, and help getting back into education/work. As well as putting on marches to raise awareness and money for women’s charities.”

The November march will raise money for Rosa UK – a charity raising vital funds for women’s organisations supporting women and girls whose lives have been affected by male violence.

Fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/womenwalkatnight