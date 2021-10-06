Eastbourne police visit school to speak to students

Eastbourne Police posted on Facebook that officers visited Ratton Secondary School yesterday (Tuesday, October 5) to meet and speak to students of all ages.

The post said they spoke on ‘a range of topics, including keeping safe online, being street smart, and raising awareness of the dangers of drug use and knife crime’.

If you are concerned a child in your care may be influenced by others or could be involved in crime there are a number of support and advice services available – Sussex Police, NSPCC and the NHS.