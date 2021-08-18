Eastbourne Police make a number of arrests in drug crackdown

Police cracked down on drug-related issues in the Langney area during a dedicated ‘week of action’.

Between August 11 and 16, police ran Operation Delivery – a week-long initiative working with partners to reduce drug dealing and drug-related harm through increased patrols and engagement.

PC Peter Clarke hosted a community meeting at Langney Community Centre where 43 local residents came along to hear about the proactive work being done in their community.

During the week of action, officers noted a significant increase in the amount of intelligence received from the public.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said officers also conducted 25 stop searches during this time.

The spokesperson said, “Intelligence and public reporting is key and helps officers identify and tackle county lines, where organised criminal groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

“They often exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs, known as drug running.

Police talk to Langney residents as part of a community meeting at Langney Community Centre. Picture from Sussex Police. SUS-210818-161726001

“They may also deal from the homes of vulnerable people, a practice known as cuckooing.

“Working alongside housing officers from Eastbourne Borough Council, joint cuckooing visits were conducted at 15 addresses.”

Police said there are several signs to look out for that may indicate someone is a victim of cuckooing, such as frequent visitors at unsociable hours, changes in their daily routine, unusual smells coming from their property, and suspicious or unfamiliar vehicles outside their address.

Members of the public are urged to contact police to report drug-related offences or drug-related harm in their communities.