Eastbourne organisations urged to submit innovative ideas to cut crime

Money from the Community Safety Grant Fund is available from Eastbourne and Lewes District Community Safety Partnership, a multi-agency group of representatives from the police, council, fire service, probation and voluntary sector.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said in 2021-22, the partnership’s priorities are:

· Addressing anti-social behaviour and the importance of creating safe and welcoming community spaces.

Rebecca Whippy from Eastbourne Borough Council. Picture from Edward Reeves Photography SUS-211111-140525001

· Tackling hate crime, domestic and sexual abuse.

· Reducing serious violence and knife crime.

· Supporting the street community and addressing related anti-social behaviour.

· Reducing anti-social driving.

· Addressing the community impact of organised crime and drug dealing.

As well as helping coordinate plans, the partnership funds projects that help local communities address their six priorities.

The spokesperson said, “Over the past year, grants awarded in Eastbourne have included funding for summer skate park activities run by young people for young people, with the support of the YMCA; and training new volunteers for the Safe Space initiative run by the Street Pastors team every Friday and Saturday night.”

Rebecca Whippy, the council’s cabinet member for disabilities and community safety, said, “Grants are on offer to organisations big and small in Eastbourne with projects that help target our priority areas to make the town an even safer place to live and work.

“We look forward to receiving all applications and will give people a call back to talk them through.”