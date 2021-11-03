Eastbourne nightclub holds month of girls-only nights in light of safety concerns

Temple Bar nightclub in Mark Lane is holding the girls-only nights every Monday this November.

The idea came in light of the recent increase in spiking through injections. In the last month a number of women have made reports of being injected on nights out in all over the UK, including Eastbourne and Brighton.

Jim Pyle, owner of Temple Bar, said, “After a nationwide outcry at the increase in spiking incidents in UK bars and clubs, we wanted to acknowledge this and provide the women of Sussex a ‘girls-only’ clubbing experience.

Girls-only nights at Temple Bar in Eastbourne SUS-210311-095351001

“Think ‘tipsy bathroom vibes’ but in a whole club. This event will be staffed by all women except for the door staff.”

Jim said the playlist will celebrate ‘powerful and influential’ women including Beyoncé, Rhianna and Whitney Houston.

He said, “I firmly believe this is something that women are crying out for. It’s a shame that nights like this need to be out there but at the same time as apposed to shying away from it, we are embracing it and want Temple to be a safe haven for all women to have an incredible night out without having to worry about anything other than dancing the night away with their friends.”