Eastbourne named one of the top dog-friendly destinations in the UK

Canine Cottages, a company that focuses on dog-friendly holidays, has released a shortlist of the top eight destinations that are approved by dog owners.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Canine Cottages recruit 10 sets of top dogs each year to sniff out the best properties and locations across the UK. It’s a dream job for both the humans and their four-legged friends.

“With the 2020 Critics handing over the reins to the new paw squad, the Canine Cottages team are looking back on the Critics’ adventures from the past year, sharing eight canine approved holiday destinations.

“Barrie the rescue dog champions Eastbourne in Sussex as ‘a very dog-friendly place’ where most cafes and restaurants have dog bowls with fresh water and dog treats, and the staff were oh-so-ready to spoil her!

“She loved Towner Art Gallery for a few Insta snaps, Seaford Head Nature Reserve and Cuckmere Haven (bonus points because it featured in the Harry Potter films and Robin Hood!).”

Canine Cottages is a company dedicated to dog-friendly vacations spanning England, Scotland and Wales. It features almost 4,500 places to stay where four-legged friends are encouraged and welcomed with open arms.

