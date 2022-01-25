Eastbourne man given suspended jail sentence after being found with counterfeit car accessories

ESCC said Mark Tykva, 36, of Wannock Lane, was sentenced on Friday, January 21 to 12 months of custody suspended for two years with a requirement to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

A council spokesperson said, “His sentencing follows a four-day trial at Brighton Crown Court last month when the jury unanimously found him guilty of eight counts of breaching the Trade Marks Act.

“He was convicted of having in his possession for sale 4,569 counterfeit car parts.

Car badges. Picture from East Sussex County Council SUS-220125-102948001

“Tykva was also convicted of selling counterfeit car parts through ‘test purchases’ made by East Sussex Trading Standards and the car companies, and for advertising 69 fake BMW products for sale on his website.”

The ESCC spokesperson said following an investigation by East Sussex Trading Standards in 2019, after concerns were raised by a representative of BMW, officers found just under 10,000 fake car badges and accessories at Tykva’s home address.

The counterfeit products were stored in two garden sheds and included items branded BMW, Porsche, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Mini, according to ESCC.

ESCC estimated the retail value of the goods seized, if they were genuine, to be in excess of £200,000.

Fake BMW badges. Picture from East Sussex County Council SUS-220125-102959001

Richard Strawson, East Sussex Trading Standards team manager, said, “This conviction marks the end of a long running Trading Standards investigation and we are pleased to see the defendant found guilty and sentenced accordingly.

“Selling counterfeit goods not only breaches trade marks legislation but harms the trade of legitimate suppliers and damages consumer confidence.

“This successful prosecution sends a strong message to anyone thinking of dealing in counterfeit goods that this activity will not be tolerated and highlights our commitment to prosecuting such individuals.”

The council said it is pursuing confiscation proceedings against the offender to recover the benefits from the operation.

Car badges. Picture from East Sussex County Council SUS-220125-102936001

Sentencing Tykva, recorder Nicholas Yeo said, “Your offending took place over 15 months. The jury rejected your account that you believed on reasonable grounds that the goods were genuine. I am quite satisfied that you lied.”

Recorder Yeo also made an order for the forfeiture and destruction of all the items seized, according to ESCC.