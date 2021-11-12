Eastbourne man died in fire after leaving a laptop on his bed

An Eastbourne man died in a fire that started after he left a laptop on his bed, an inquest heard.

Thomas Doyle, 33, died on February 14, 2021 as a fire broke out in his flat in Seaside Road.

Mr Doyle, who was born in London, was ‘heavily burnt’, according to pathologist Dr Robert Chapman.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze added, “They did not find any evidence of any natural disease processes, so everything that they did find internally was a result of the fire.”

Mr Doyle’s flatmates, including Gediminas Martuzas and Kleanthis Kostakis, said they heard loud bangs coming from Mr Doyle’s room in the early hours of February 14.

Forensic scientist Emma Wilson said, “The laptop was taken as an exhibit.

“The batteries from the laptop were not in the laptop as they had scattered in the room.

“The physical evidence in this case suggests the laptop was the source of this fire.”

The forensic scientist suggested that Mr Doyle had left the laptop on his bed, which could have led to overheating and ignition of his bedding.

Ms Wilson said the noise Mr Doyle’s flatmates heard could have been the popping of battery cells.

Sussex Police’s DS Jason Hoadley said, “Thomas did not suffer at the hands of a third party and this was a tragic accident.”

Mr Craze praised the work of emergency services, including East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

He said, “I can think of many scenarios where there could have been further damages and casualties.”

Mr Craze came to the conclusion that Mr Doyle’s death was an accident.