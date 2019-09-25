Eastbourne homeless man’s inspirational photography wins award

A homeless man won a photography competition after his picture entitled ‘A New Day Of Hope’ was judged to be the standout contribution.

The initiative - which was ran by the Salvation Army in conjunction with the council’s Rough Sleepers Initiative - invited the Eastbourne homeless community to express what homelessness meant to them.

Winner Andy Gouldstone's 'A New Day of Hope'

The entries submitted included photos of poems written on walls, homeless people on the street, places where people had slept and inspirational photos that had a special meaning.

Stephen Lloyd MP judged Andy Gouldstone’s ‘A New Day Of Hope’ as the winner at the Rebourne Corner Homeless Day Centre.

Mr Gouldstone received a £50 gift voucher.