Eastbourne Half Marathon in pictures

Large numbers of runners turned out to take on the 13-mile course on a cool day with mostly cloudy weather.

These pictures, taken by Jon Rigby, show the Beachy Head Half which is now in its second year.

It took in large parts of the marathon course which runners will take on next weekend.

1. Eastbourne Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) The Eastbourne Half Marathon. Photo: Jon Rigby Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673 Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) The Eastbourne Half Marathon. Photo: Jon Rigby Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673 Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) The Eastbourne Half Marathon. Photo: Jon Rigby Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673 Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) The Eastbourne Half Marathon. Photo: Jon Rigby Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673 Photo Sales