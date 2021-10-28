Eastbourne group aims to raise £1,500 for new water refill station

Plastic Free Eastbourne is doing a matched fundraiser with Aviva Community Fund to help purchase the refill station.

A spokesperson from the group said, “The refill station will be set up at Fishermen’s Green, near our lifeboat station.

“We have a string of nine refill stations along our seafront. This extends from Sovereign Harbour all the way to the National Trust Visitors’ Centre at Birling Gap. The missing link is at Fishermen’s Green.

Members of Plastic Free Eastbourne SUS-211028-162724001

“The cost of installing this refill station will be about £3,000. If you can help us raise half, through this crowdfunding Aviva Community Fund will match this and contribute the other half to the overall balance.”

The spokesperson said the refill stations along ‘Spring Water Way’ will feature in the Eastbourne Spring Water Festival 2022.

This will be the group’s second water festival and will be taking place between May 13–22.

The spokesperson added, “The refill station we hope to be using is going to be made of recycled fishing net.

One of the water refill stations by Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne SUS-211028-162852001

“It will be made in Cornwall, England and so its carbon footprint will be lower than those normally used in the UK which are made in the USA.”

Oliver Sterno, community leader for Plastic Free Eastbourne and coordinator for Refill Eastbourne said, “We have set up this string of refill stations along ‘Spring Water Way’.

“It allows anybody to be able to refill their drinking bottle along about 19 kilometres of coastline.

“Nobody needs to buy another single-use plastic bottle of water ever again. This will result in a lot less debris on our beaches.

“The equivalent cost of the water from one of these taps is 500-times less expensive than that in a bought bottle. Please help us, even if you can only contribute a small sum. It all adds up.”