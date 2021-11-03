Eastbourne goes purple in support of disabled shoppers

The main activities of the day took part at the Beacon shopping centre, where volunteers and charities manned a stand to help raise awareness of the challenges disabled shoppers can face.

A number of businesses also volunteered to take on specific steps to help improve their accessibility, such as Barclays and HSBC, which pledged to receive hearing impairment awareness and British sign language training.

And the clock at Eastbourne Town Hall was lit up in purple in support of the day.

1. Bon Marche member of staff goes purple in support of Purple Tuesday SUS-210311-103340001 Photo Sales

2. Purple Tuesday window dispay at Age Concern's Venton Centre SUS-210311-103536001 Photo Sales

3. Purple Tuesday took place at the Beacon Shopping Centre in Eastbourne on Tuesday November 2 SUS-210311-103450001 Photo Sales

4. Bon Marche shop window SUS-210311-103330001 Photo Sales