Eastbourne father desperate to find daughter’s lost teddy gifted to her by late great-grandmother

Mr Archer said the teddy was likely lost either at Pensford Drive in Langney or Horsa Close in Kingsmere sometime between 7pm and 8pm.

He added, “It’s Chloe’s first teddy called Ted, and was given to her by her great-grandmother when she was a baby.

“Her great-grandmother sadly passed away on November 18 and Chloe’s been cuddling Ted every night since then.

“She lost Ted last night (December 14) while looking at the Christmas lights in Pensford Drive or Horsa Close.

“Chloe’s very upset and feels lost without them both.”

Mr Archer asked anyone who has seen the teddy bear to contact him on his work telephone and let him know.

