Eastbourne family raising funds for Winter Wonderland event in brother’s memory

The family of a man who ran Winter Wonderland in Eastbourne each year is fundraising for the event in his memory.

Described as “popular, caring and generous”, Henry Chapman died suddenly in January aged just 33.

Now his family are hoping to preserve his memory but say they need help to keep the Winter Wonderland, held at their home in Shinewater, going.

A crowdfunding page set up by Henry’s brother Richard says, “Unfortunately as you all know my brother pass away this year and we need your help to do this event for him. As we have said many times before the family is just about able to sustain the event.

“If everyone would just Donate a £1 Eastbourne Winter Wonderland and sleigh would be able to carry on and sustain its future. We really do need your help.”

Speaking after Henry’s death, his sister Louise said, “He was so popular. He was so caring and generous, he’s done so much for charity.

“He had a heart of gold, that’s how he was. He was also very funny, he would make anyone laugh. If you were down he would make you laugh and laugh.”

Eastbourne Winter Wonderland traditionally includes a Father Christmas Sleigh and dramatic Christmas lights switch on.

Crowds flock to the event each year to watch the thousands of lights being switched on and be entertained by acts including Honey G.

There would also be a fun fair, fireworks display, and entertainment such as pantomimes and a Santa’s Grotto.

To view the fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-light-switch-on