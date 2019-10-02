Eastbourne does coffee and cake for Macmillan cancer support
Eastbourne’s schools, organisations and businesses got into the fundraising spirit on Friday September 27 for the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.
The coffee morning is an annual event which raises funds and awareness for the cancer charity.
Macmillan coffee morning at The Beauty Bar SUS-190210-095054001
Macmillan coffee morning at Brewers decorators SUS-190210-095136001
Macmillan coffee morning at PRG Publicity SUS-190210-095147001
Ratton School's general office held a Macmillan Coffee Morning and have raised more than �100. SUS-190210-095105001
