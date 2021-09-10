Eastbourne cul-de-sac resident raises bin issues: ‘All of the neighbours are frustrated’

Wayne Steele, who lives in Millbrook Gardens, said rubbish isn’t always being taken which results in overflowing bins, the street being blocked, and vermin causing a mess.

He said it’s becoming ‘extremely frustrating’ because the problems mean residents are ‘constantly cleaning up’.

Wayne said a wheelie bin has also damaged his car.

Millbrook Gardens. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211009-110722001

He said, “All of the neighbours are frustrated.”

In response to the issues, a spokesperson for the council said, “Millbrook Gardens is a small cul-de-sac. When a number of cars are parked in the cul-de-sac it does limit the room available to manoeuvre our refuse vehicles. This limited access contributed to a small number of bins not being collected, but the team recorded the issue at the time and collected any additional recycling on September 9.

“The problem is exacerbated during holiday periods, especially Christmas and the New Year.

“In regard to vermin being attracted to recycling bins, we would remind residents to wash recycled items properly. If a home requires an additional recycling bin, we will supply them with one.

“We are not aware of any refuse not being collected. All general rubbish must be contained in a bin, not left beside it as this will not be collected. Larger bins have been provided so there should not be a problem with capacity, if people are recycling their refuse.”