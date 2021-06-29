Eastbourne community policing event this week

Neighbourhood policing teams, the Sussex Police recruitment team, and partners from Eastbourne Borough Council and Neighbourhood First will all be at the event this Friday (July 2) from 11am at Bankers Corner.

The teams can answer questions from residents, offer crime prevention advice and give updates on local patrols.

The recruitment team will also be able to discuss current vacancies, and the routes into the Sussex Police.

Photo from Eastbourne Police Twitter. SUS-210629-105133001