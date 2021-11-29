Eastbourne community news round up for November

These picture stories were printed in the Eastbourne Herald for that month.
The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital would like to thank all those who attended their Dine Around the World event at La Locanda on Wednesday November 10, and to the team at the restaurant who welcomed everyone in and delivered a fine evening. From the funghetti to the torta, the kitchen of La Locanda sent plate after plate of delicious Italian food out to the Friends across the evening, which saw £567 raised for the DGH in ticket sales and raffle. SUS-211124-130457001
Eastbourne Scouts recently celebrated the achievements of 38 local Scouts who had attained some of the highest awards available to them. The Gold, Platinum and Diamond Chief Scout awards were presented by Miles Jenner, High Sheriff of East Sussex, who also presented awards to Scouts who had attained Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh awards. The awards involve learning new skills, being creative, taking part in an expedition and a personal challenge. SUS-211117-115023001
Wayfinder Woman hosted a book awards and launch evening, with more than 100 guests, in the Assembly Hall at Eastbourne Town Hall on November 10. Many of the guests were authors of stories in Women in Lockdown. They came to see the book unveiled and pick up their own copy. The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackburn presented Wayfinder Woman’s founder Laura Murphy with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) the highest award given to volunteer charities across the UK. SUS-211124-131510001
Pictured here are Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel joint presidents Pat Booth and Val Proctor, both founder members, with a photo of the original members in 1971 at the group’s 50 year anniversary celebrations at the Hydro Hotel. SUS-211122-093920001