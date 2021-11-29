Eastbourne community news round up for November

1.

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital would like to thank all those who attended their Dine Around the World event at La Locanda on Wednesday November 10, and to the team at the restaurant who welcomed everyone in and delivered a fine evening. From the funghetti to the torta, the kitchen of La Locanda sent plate after plate of delicious Italian food out to the Friends across the evening, which saw £567 raised for the DGH in ticket sales and raffle. SUS-211124-130457001