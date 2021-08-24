Eastbourne charity prepares for ‘Pier to Peer’ walk

WayfinderWoman’s ‘Pier to Peer’ walk will go between Eastbourne and Hastings pier on September 11 and charity volunteers want people to join them.

WayfinderWoman, a recipient of the Queens Award – the MBE for charities, helps women who are anxious or worried about their futures by helping them rebuild their confidence and skills so they can transform their lives.

MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell will be blowing the start whistle at 8am at Eastbourne Pier.

WayfinderWoman SUS-210824-130315001

Walk co-organiser Priscilla Kendall said, “After the pandemic we’re desperate to meet with others, to have a chat along with a bit of exercise, and what better place to do that than along our glorious coastline.

“We know there’ll be some walkers who will do the whole distance but there’s plenty of places along the way where you can join us. Get your trainers on, bring your friends, male or female, and know you’re raising money for a worthwhile cause.”