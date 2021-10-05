Eastbourne car dealership puts on charity car wash for RNLI

Birchwood Ford shine through with RNLI fundraising. SUS-210510-125147001

Birchwood Ford in Lottbridge Drove held the car wash on September 25 to raise funds for the National RNLI Charity and Eastbourne Lifeboat Station.

It was all hands-on deck from the Birchwood Group, with staff members from various departments all rolling up their sleeves to get involved.

The RNLI mascot Stormy Stan also got involved to help raise a total of just under £600.

A spokesperson for the dealership said, “We would like to thank everyone in the local community for their support and generous donations, as well as crew members from Eastbourne RNLI who joined in with the fundraising activities, and the RNLI Community Life-Saving team for sharing water safety advice.

“As a charity that is independent of the government, the RNLI receives no government funding and is primarily funded by donations. Since 1824, crews and lifeguards have saved countless lives and the team at the Birchwood Group are extremely proud to support them in their crucial work.

“All of the donations raised will be donated equally between Eastbourne RNLI and the national RNLI fund.”