Eastbourne Bistrot Pierre will have a ‘tailor made fish menu’ from local supplier

The menu for the new restaurant at Eastbourne’s Wish Tower has been revealed – and there will be special fish options after all.

Bistrot Pierre will be opening at the landmark seafront location in November.

Construction works at Wish Tower Restaurant site (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The French restaurant chain’s Eastbourne website has gone live, though some eyebrows were raised when it appeared there was no special fish menu, as had previously been announced to honour the coastal town.

When the Herald contacted the company, it was told the full menu was what is currently available on the website – which only had a smattering of fish dishes.

However, Bistrot Pierre confirmed today (October 10) a tailor-made fish menu is being developed with a local supplier.

Rob Beacham, co-founder of Bistrot Pierre said, “We’re delighted to be opening in Eastbourne very soon.

“We are currently developing a tailor-made fish menu for our bistrot with a local supplier. This menu will feature fresh, seasonal fish and will be announced via our website very soon - we can’t wait to share it.”

The menu currently available online is as follows. For lunch, two courses are on offer for £12.95.

Starters include: fritôt de brie, chilli and garlic prawns, toast et champignons, wild mushroom risotto, croque monsieur croquettes, chicken liver parfait, smoked mackerel pâté, soup of the day, goat’s cheese salad, and calamari.

The mains are: poulet chasseur, steak-frites, gratin Méditerranéen, house burger, roasted haddock fillet, wild mushroom risotto, miso roasted aubergine, boeuf bourguignon, parmentier maison, Moroccan chicken, harissa roasted vegetable salad, honey-glazed pork medallions, 8oz Rump Steak, and Thai fishcake.

Dinner is a similar menu, with fewer mains options, and two courses are on offer for £15.95.

Meanwhile, desserts include: crème brûlée, sticky toffee pudding, chocolate brownie, Bistrot crêperie, and ice cream and sorbet.

There is also a breakfast menu, including: traditional breakfast (£8.95), scrambled eggs (£4.50), avocado on toast (£7.25), toast et champignons (£5.95), croque monsieur (£5.95), eggs Benedict/Royale (£7.95), omelettes (£4.95).