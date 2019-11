Eastbourne’s new Wish Tower restaurant is opening very soon.

Bistrot Pierre is set to open its doors officially on Friday (November 15) at the landmark spot on Eastbourne seafront. The Herald went for a sneak preview inside...all photos by Jon Rigby

1. Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

2. Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

3. Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191113-165159008 Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

4. Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191113-165259008 Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

View more