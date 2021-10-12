Eastbourne bingo player wins £50,000 jackpot

The winner, who is a regular at Leo Leisure Eastbourne in Pevensey Road but has remained anonymous, called ‘house’ as they won on a National Bingo Game jackpot.

A National Bingo Game spokesperson said, “On Thursday, September 30 they set off for bingo not expecting to be shocked by the day.

“At first they did not think they had won, and certainly not a top jackpot prize, so when the caller confirmed their claim was good they got that bingo feeling which comes from every win.

Leo Leisure Eastbourne. Picture from National Bingo Game SUS-211210-142237001

“As the caller continued with their end of game announcement and confirmed that they had also won a £50,000 National Bingo Game jackpot, the winning buzz quickly turned to literal tears of joy and disbelief.”

The spokesperson said the club ‘erupted’ into applause and cheers as other players offered their congratulations.

Mark Winter, manager at Leo Leisure Eastbourne, said, “This is the biggest prize that anyone has won at Leo Leisure Eastbourne since I have been working here and I was excited to have called the winning numbers, so I can only imagine how the lucky winner feels.

“A big win always brings excitement for everyone in the club and it stayed with us for the rest of the session.

“The team here at Leo Leisure can’t wait to celebrate and we are having special ‘big win celebrations’ on the afternoon of October 17 with bubbly on arrival, free meal and a free game for a £200 cash prize for every player joining us for the afternoon session.”

Alastair Stewart, head of commercial operations at the National Bingo Game, said, “We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 jackpot winner at Leo Leisure Eastbourne and hope that they enjoy their winnings.