Eastbourne bin strike: Strikers ‘demanding a 25% pay increase’, according to council

Eastbourne Borough Council has revealed the GMB union is demanding a 25 per cent increase in pay for drivers to end the strike.

The announcement comes as bin collections strikes are underway today (January 7) and will continue on Monday (January 10) despite the council’s offer of a seven per cent pay increase.

The statement reads, “The GMB Union is demanding a twenty-five per cent increase in pay for drivers. We have offered a seven per cent rise for drivers and a three per cent rise for other South East Environmental Services Limited (SEESL) staff.

Eastbourne refuse collection site in Courtlands Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220501-174726008

“When the council took the service over in 2019 all staff received a four per cent increase in pay. In 2020 pay was increased again, this time by two point seven five per cent. Additionally, there is a national pay award negotiation underway and the current offer is one point seven five per cent.”

“With the above in mind, we believe this latest offer of a seven per cent increase for drivers and three per cent increase for all other SEESL staff is very generous and hope it will be accepted.”

A GMB spokesperson told the Eastbourne Herald yesterday, “Eastbourne’s bin strike is set to go ahead tomorrow after the council issued a ‘misleading’ public statement.

“GMB met with council bosses yesterday (January 6), where they offered drivers approximately £12.30 per hour - a far cry from the drivers’ claim for £13.50 per hour – still considerably lower than the industry standard.