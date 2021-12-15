Eastbourne Bandstand’s traditional Christmas concerts scrapped due to covid fears

The free concerts regularly attract more than 4,000 people into the Bandstand over three dates, in what are un-ticketed and unseated events.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the usual concerts will not take place this year on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day, as it is impossible to restrict audience numbers to safe limits within the venue.

A Christmas Day performance by Eastbourne Silver Band will however still go ahead on the Wish Tower Slopes as audience distancing will be possible at the venue.

The traditional bandstand concert in pre-covid times. Eastbourne Bandstand’s Christmas concerts has been forced to take a break this year due to the continuing pandemic.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture, Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “The Bandstand has always been a star attraction at Christmas and as an un-ticketed event, it attracts huge numbers of celebratory crowds in the enclosure of the Bandstand, sometimes even generating the occasional conga.

“We have been monitoring the situation over recent weeks with growing concern, and following the emergence of the new variant and the latest guidance, we have come to the conclusion that we just do not feel it is safe to allow large crowds to gather within the Bandstand enclosure without a seating plan or ticketing system in place. Neither of which are feasible due to the weather at this time of year.

“I am delighted that we can still enjoy the traditional festive sounds of the Eastbourne Silver Band on Christmas Day, where there will be plenty of open space on the Wish Tower Slopes for people to distance comfortably.”

Eastbourne Silver Band will perform on Christmas Day at the Wish Tower Slopes in the open air from 10.30 to 11.30am. The band, with the backing and support of the Bandstand staff, have managed to organise the Annual Christmas Concert for 2021 and get it off the ground.

A spokesperson for the band said, “On December 25th, the band will be playing a selection of carols and Christmas music to try and create some Festive Fun.

“We will be playing from 10.30 - 11.30 on the Wish Tower Slope near to the Lifeboat museum.

“It will be an open-air event that is being financed directly from the Eastbourne Silver Band funds and, as in previous years, it will be a free event.

“The band is hoping to see as many people as feel comfortable, with joining them on the morning for 60 minutes of fun and joviality.”