Eastbourne band misses out on Bafta award

The documentary was made by Rosie Baldwin in 2018 and focuses on Delta 7, an Eastbourne-based rock band made up of seven people with learning disabilities – Mikey Reynolds, Lucy Walker, Fraser Caygill, Craig Post, Elliot Caygill, David Campin, and Harry Fairchild.

The film covers ‘love and loss, disability, mental health and the strength we all find in music, humour and being part of something’, according to a spokesperson for Delta 7.

It has now been seen by more than 40,000 people all over the world and earlier this year it was nominated for the short film award at the Baftas.

Delta 7 at the Bafta party. Photo from Julia Roberts. SUS-210616-105442001

Speaking ahead of the awards, a spokesperson for the group said, “We are thrilled, and whether the Bafta goes to Rosie or not, we think she deserves it and we will always be hugely grateful to her for making such a beautiful and important film.”

Although the film didn’t win, Delta 7 were thrilled with the nomination celebrated at their own party in the Hydro Hotel in Mount Road on June 6.

The spokesperson said, “We didn’t win the award last night for short form programme but we felt like winners that the Delta 7 film made by Rosie was shortlisted.”

Julie Roberts, the band manager, said, “This was a unique experience. The film documents a very specific moment in time when we suffered the loss of Tom Salway who worked with the band and was very much loved and greatly missed.

Harry Fairchild and Rosie Baldwin at the Bafta party. Photo from Julia Roberts. SUS-210616-105453001

“We made the collective decision to continue making the film and it was a difficult process at times but on reflection it was also very bonding for us all and gave us a platform to express everything we were going through, as a group and individually.

“Making this film and knowing that it has been seen by people all over the world is incredible and being shortlisted for the Bafta has given us a fairytale ending to be honest.”

Julia said Delta 7 is for ‘everyone who has ever felt outside of the mainstream and wants to be seen and heard’.

She said, “Everyone involved is extremely proud of the film and very grateful to Rosie for giving us a powerful and lasting memory.

“It is amazing to have something positive come out of such a difficult experience and I am extremely grateful to Rosie that she has used her talent to create such a sensitive and respectful film, which reflects the bond that the band have and our love for Tom Salway.”