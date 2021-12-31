Eastbourne actor hopes to raise £5,000 by shaving beard

An Eastbourne actor has said he will shave off his beard when he raises £5,000 for charity.

Greg Draven, who has lived in the Eastbourne area all of his life, is raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The Eastbourne father said, “I have been bearded for about 20 years of my life so it has been a long old time.

Eastbourne's Greg Draven said he will shave off his beard when he raises £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK SUS-211231-104501001

“It seems like a good thing to do and a good way to start the new year.”

Mr Draven, 45, said the shave is a ‘big deal’ as he has been cast in projects, such as a Haribo advert and as Hagrid from Harry Potter at an American theme park, because of his beard.

The actor, who has not been clean-shaven since he was 19, said, “First of all, I am of the age now where I am going to become susceptible to prostate cancer.

“I am 45, so I am at that age now where it is going to be on the horizon.”

Mr Draven, who ‘helps Santa’ around the festive period, said he has thought about shaving in the past but decided now was the right time as he is between projects and has a year for his beard to grow back before Christmas.

He said, “My kids have never seen me without a beard so they are a little worried.

“I planned to do it at the start of this year but was cast in a couple of feature films and I was cast because of my beard.

“I have got a little bit of breathing space so that is why I thought now is the time.”