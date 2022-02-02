East Sussex students encouraged to take part in National Apprenticeship Week

The National Apprenticeship Week campaign is aimed to display the pros of on-the-job training and help young people to make the best decisions about starting an apprenticeship after school or college.

Alongside the apprenticeship and training specialist, Sussex Skills Solutions, the College is hosting two virtual events. One event for students, and another for parents, in order to encourage young people to take a look at some of the available roles on offer.

The events will be hosted virtually on Zoom. The apprenticeship virtual information session for parents will take place on Wednesday, February 9, between 5pm and 7pm. The student’s virtual information event will be hosted on the same day, earlier in the afternoon at 1pm.

East Sussex College is encouraging students to get involved with National Apprenticeship Week (February 7-13) by hosting two virtual events. SUS-220202-102907001

Penny Shearer, business development coordinator of Sussex skills solutions, the apprenticeship arm of East Sussex College, said, “National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic campaign that encourages people to start talking about apprenticeships.

“Apprenticeships are the perfect opportunity to earn while you learn, and represent an ideal next step for many looking to kickstart their careers. Working for a business alongside studying can often catapult your progression to another level. Whether it’s your first job or simply a new adventure, studying an apprenticeship is all about developing your skills in the workplace.”

Zoe Colledge is currently studying as a commis chef apprentice working in the kitchens at the Powdermills Hotel in Battle, and is an example of someone who has benefited from being an apprentice.

Zoe said, “I decided to become an apprentice as it’s a good way to learn and do college work at the same time. It was a good way for me to kickstart my life and get started with an apprenticeship. I’d recommend apprenticeships as they give you a good lead in life and a headstart to get your own wages.”

Cindy Wilkinson, an East Sussex College assessor for apprentices working at the Powdermills Hotel, said, “I’d recommend that people become apprentices through East Sussex College because it’s a good qualification to get from Level 2 to Level 4 while they’re working. They can earn while they’re learning.

“As well as learning the practicalities of the job through the employer, they’re learning knowledge and experience of what makes up the whole of their job role through their qualification.

“I’ve been an assessor here at the hotel for over 10 years. We’ve had many learners completing Level 2 to Level 3 qualifications, from the kitchen restaurant to front of house at reception.”