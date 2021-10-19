East Sussex mum starts lingerie business with mission to improve body image for all women

Beth Kates

Beth Kates, from Uckfield, said she wanted to make beautiful underwear for women of all ages and different shapes.

Beth, a former dancer, said she would constantly see airbrushed and young women with so-called ‘perfect bodies’ and she was keen to create change in the industry and help all women feel glamorous and comfortable in their own skin whether they are doing the school run or on a night out.

With no retail experience, Beth launched Liberty & Love and is using real women of different shapes as models. She wants to make sure models are relatable.

Beth said; “During the first lockdown I found myself shopping online for new sleepwear and lingerie. I was so disappointed by the marketing of women’s underwear.

“My 16 year old daughter’s inbox was also full of adverts showing perfect bodies, pouting models, images of girls with clearly enhanced implants and overly padded bras and I feel so strongly this is not what should be inspiring our daughters.

“I saw lots of adverts and felt forgotten about too. I am 50 and still want to look the best I can - even when on the school run. I certainly do not relate to the unachievable images that dominate the marketing of underwear and these are not images I want to inspire my daughter.”