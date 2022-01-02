East Dean bowls club receives £500 cheque

A bowls club in East Dean has been given a £500 cheque from Sussex Police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Just before Christmas PCSO Sophie Cole had the privilege of presenting a £500 cheque to East Dean and Friston Bowling Club from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).

“We hope this helps make some improvements for the local community.”

PCSO Sophie Cole presenting the £500 cheque to East Dean and Friston Bowls Club. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220201-162631001

The PPAF is made up of money received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.