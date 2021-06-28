Dogs Trust Shoreham says this excitable young dog lights up at the sight of a tennis ball and adores a game of fetch or tug.

Ronnie is not a fan of lots of fuss and cuddles but often seeks contact by hopping up on to his carer’s lap for attention.

He is playful but does have a sensitive side and is particularly worried when meeting new people.

The charity says it will take some patience and a gentle approach to build a friendship but his carers say taking the time to do so will certainly be worth it.

Ronnie’s perfect match would be an active family who are keen to join him on an adventure in the quiet, rural countryside and then offer a relaxing space to settle in once back home.

While Ronnie enjoys socialising with other dogs of a similar size and playful nature to his own, he is not overly comfortable in the presence of larger breeds. He could potentially live with a well-suited dog of a small or medium size and would benefit from gradual introductions to larger dogs to help build up his confidence.

Ronnie cannot live with any cats and any people pals should be over the age of 17.

Dogs Trust says this adorable dog is bound to make for a fun addition to a family who could support him with additional training and who are always around at home to keep him company.