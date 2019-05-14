Dad’s fears over ‘dangerous’ play park in Eastbourne

An Eastbourne father has expressed his shock at the “dangerous” condition of a children’s play park in town.

Nic Carstens said when he took his 18-month-old son Caspian to Gildredge Park play area he tripped and injured himself on what he described as the “poor surface covering” on the ground.

Gildredge Park play area. Photo by Nic Carstens SUS-190514-125709001

He said, “I was shocked when I noticed the condition of the play equipment there, much of which was damaged, broken, and quite dangerous for children to play on.

“I feel a child will be seriously injured soon if no action is taken.”

Mr Carstens, who is a health and safety consultant who works primarily with schools, said, “The whole playing field is in a state of disrepair.

“I thought if I was a mum holding a child or had a disability – I looked at the flooring and other equipment, it had splinters, the flooring is cracked waiting for someone to trip over.”

Gildredge Park play area. Photo by Nic Carstens

“I don’t think anyone is expecting the council to spend millions on it, “ Mr Carstens, who lives in Old Town, said, “But if they have it they should maintain it.

“It’s just a shame it’s been left to be run down.”

He added of the park, off Vicarage Road, “It’s a really popular play area and I am sure there are hundreds out there that feel as I do, very let down and serious needing some help to get this resolved.

“The other parks in Eastbourne are well-maintained.

“A lot of people feel the same about that space.”

Mr Carstens said he reported his concerns to the local authority but is yet to receive a response.

Responding to this, an Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Remedial works will be carried out very soon when the damaged section of surfacing and an adjacent area will be re-laid.”