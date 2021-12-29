Coronation Street and Hollyoaks stars in short film inspired by an Eastbourne charity

A short film which follows two teenage boys falling in love, inspired by the director’s work with Eastbourne Mencap, will be played during the Crossing the Screen Film Festival which runs between January 27 and January 30.

It stars a host of familiar faces including actors from Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, as well as a CBeebies presenter.

Neil Ely, who made the film along with co-director Lloyd Eyre Morgan in 2020, said that S.A.M was inspired by the work he did with an Eastbourne charity that supports people with learning difficulties.

He said, “Our film explores disability and sexuality and has had success at film festivals around the world.

“S.A.M was inspired by my work with Eastbourne Mencap and so its fantastic that the film will finally be coming to Eastbourne towards the end of its festival run.”

Crossing the Screen Film Festival is a Sussex-based independent film festival that has been running since 2016. It will be hosted across three venues this year, including one at the Eastbourne Mencap’s Hive Centre at Seaside.

S.A.M follows two teenage boys, both named Sam, who meet at the swings each week to escape their dysfunctional home lives and slowly fall in love.

A full feature film based on the concept is planned, with hopes that the short film will help to raise the profile and finances required.

The film has been praised for its representation of sexuality and disability.

It explores themes including how society treats people living with disabilities, stereotypes regarding sexuality and disability, as well as some of the issues faced by young people from disadvantaged and ‘broken’ families.

One of the film’s stars is George Webster, who became the first CBeebies presenter with Down’s Syndrome when he landed the role in September 2021.

George Webster told the Down’s Syndrome Association that he was proud of the film and hoped it would help demonstrate that people with disabilities face the same issues as everyone else.

He said, “I hope that the people who watch this film will learn that they must accept all people from different backgrounds.

“I want them to see that everyone has equal rights and to see the person first, if that is someone who has a learning disability, or from a rough part of town or gay.

“What matters is the person.”