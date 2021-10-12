Construction of 111 Hailsham homes to be completed in December

Work at the Magnolia Gardens development off New Road has been carried out by Ashberry Homes.

The company’s 111 new houses are part of the wider 460-home Hellingly Green scheme that is taking shape north of the town.

Also nearing completion, Hellingly Green has provided a new primary school, shops and allotments, according to a company spokesperson.

Inside a Magnolia Gardens show home in Hailsham SUS-211210-164502001

Dan Storey, sales manager for Ashberry Homes, said, “Throughout the delivery of this three-year build project, we have seen a growing need for new homes in Hailsham and Magnolia Gardens has made a significant contribution towards meeting this high demand.

“The development has been hugely popular with buyers due to the quality of the properties and the countryside location within easy reach of Hailsham town centre.

“A sign of this popularity is the fact that all 75 private homes for sale have been sold in less than two years, which includes a four-month gap between the two construction phases.

“Construction on the other 36 homes is also finished and they have all been handed over to Orbit and Town and Country, our partners on the scheme, to be allocated as affordable housing for local residents through rent or shared ownership.”

According to the company, the first selection of 46 private homes sold out in 2020, within a year of the site’s launch in 2019, and the second phase was launched in October 2020.

Mr Storey said, “Buyers are due to move into the final homes at Magnolia Gardens by the end of this year and our construction team is now preparing to move off site so the residents can enjoy settling into the new community.”