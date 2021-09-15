Competitors gearing up for Eastbourne’s first Seafront Soapbox Race

Environment First's entry for the Eastbourne Seafront Soapbox Race SUS-210915-143942001

The very first Eastbourne Seafront Soapbox Race will be launching on Sunday September 26 (from 11am).

The event ‘fuses creativity, engineering and speed’ with 40 teams putting their homemade soapboxes to the test, navigating the course in the fastest time possible to be crowned the Eastbourne Seafront Soapbox champions and take home a cash prize.

With free entry for spectators, you can watch the wacky creations make their way from the starting blocks on Dukes Drive, negotiating their way around corners, over ramps and more to hopefully cross the finish line at Helen Gardens in one piece with big screens streaming all of the action to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture, said, “This action packed event promises to be a fun filled day for the whole family and we can’t wait to welcome this new addition to Eastbourne’s event calendar.

“Proving to be more than just a fun day out, we are thrilled to learn that the Eastbourne Seafront Soapbox Race has inspired many of its competitors to combine their need for speed with helping the wider community, with thousands of pounds raised through sponsorships so far for local charities including St Wilfred’s Hospice, the Children with Cancer Fund and Heads On.”

The event starts at 11am from the top end of Dukes Drive.