Community group hopes to build cafe in Eastbourne recreation ground

View across Old Town Eastbourne to sea from Old Town Rec.

The plans, from the Old Town Hub Community Interest Company, would see a changing room building extended to create space for a new cafe.

The applicant says the cafe would open between 8am and 7pm and provide jobs for four full time and one part time employee.

The proposal would see an extractor fan fitted to the building, but a noise impact assessment concluded that the sound would not exceed background levels as long as mitigations were in place.