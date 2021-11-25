Christmas in Eastbourne: Free sound and light show announced

The Devonshire Quarter will be lighting up the festive season with the new outdoor show – Son et Lumiere.

The show, produced by Crown Events, will be projected onto the front of the Congress Theatre with 20-minute shows each evening from December 10-12 at 5pm/6pm/7pm.

With festive music, lights, animation and some surprises along the way, the show can be viewed from the Devonshire Quarter plaza in front of the theatre.

Son et Lumiere Christmas show in Eastbourne. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-211125-134348001

Suitable for all ages, the show is timed to mark the start of this year’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty, as well as Christmas Jumper Day on December 10.

Outdoor stalls will also be offering festive food and drink, and there will be live music from 4.30pm-7pm each evening.

This new event is one of the festive activities being funded by the European Regional Development Fund, via the government’s Welcome Back Fund this Christmas.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, lead cabinet member for tourism and culture, said, “Eastbourne is really gearing up for a sensational Christmas, from a real ice rink to the return of our award-winning panto and now the launch of our first ever Devonshire Quarter Son et Lumiere.

“This really is the perfect opportunity to make your day in Eastbourne extra special, adding a touch of magic at the end of a memorable day out with the family, or kicking off your evening in style with some festive fun.”

Crown Events also produce popular sound and light projections at Glynde Place, Cardiff Castle and Chichester Cathedral.