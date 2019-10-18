Children’s ‘interactive role play experience’ could be coming to Eastbourne

Plans have been submitted to bring a children’s ‘interactive role play experience’ to Eastbourne.

The small scale mini town is set to take the place of a unit, currently used to display and sell carpets, in Lottbridge Drove, according to documents submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Davie Langham and Jodie Lee Midgley, owners of Tiny Town Eastbourne Ltd, said in a Facebook post, “We’re super excited about this, the support we’ve had from the public so far has been overwhelming.

“This is what Eastbourne has been missing – an all new interactive role play experience.

“Tiny Town is a place for kids to explore, learn, dress up and have fun, all while throwing themselves into a world of imagination.”

In an application submitted to the council, Mr Langham said, “We intend to use the property for a children’s educational role play experience.

“We plan to put together a small scale mini town. We will also be offering teas, coffee and light snacks.”

The Tiny Town’s Facebook page says, “Just bear with us guys, location and date will be revealed in the near future.”