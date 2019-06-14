Charity for the blind and partially sighted receives the Queen’s Award

A local charity working with blind and partially sighted people is awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People (ESAB), based in East Sussex, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in this year’s Birthday Honours List from Her Majesty the Queen.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of The Queen’s coronation. It is the MBE for volunteer groups.

ESAB has been in existence for 95 years.

The well-established charity looks after people who are blind or partially sighted.

They have 216 volunteers working in a wide range of roles including running 19 social groups across the county.

They also run a home visiting service, work at their HQ in Hailsham and Brighton, assist members with computer equipment and they provide assistance on training courses.

Daniel Brookbank, the chief executive of ESAB, said, “I am immensely proud to say that in 2019 ESAB has won this prestigious award.

“The award recognises the amazing work every single one of our volunteers does for ESAB. ESAB could not do all the work it does without the volunteers who are dedicated, hardworking and kind.

“The social groups in particular are key to our work helping our members be more independent and isolated.

“With funding getting tighter and tighter it is more important than ever to have such a wonderful army of individuals who are such an asset to us.

“This award is for every single one of our volunteers and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all that you do.”

ESAB is planning a volunteer celebration later in the year and looks forward to the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Peter Field, who is also their patron, presenting them with the award.