Celebrating older people in Eastbourne at the town’s first Silver Sunday event

Older residents in Eastbourne celebrated Silver Sunday and found out about hobbies and interests in a bid to combat loneliness.

More than 100 people attended the event and enjoyed refreshments and meeting new people. There were a number of information stands about different clubs, activities and hobbies that older people might enjoy.

Silver Sunday SUS-191010-141304001

Kath Boak from the Lighthouse Doctors Patient Participation Group helped to organise the event.

On the day, Kath said, “First, we hope you’ll have a really enjoyable today, with good entertainment and a decent tea. But secondly, we decided we didn’t want to just organise a fun day.

“We want you to take something away from today that will last longer.

“That’s why we have stands, and each table has a table host who can tell you about all the wonderful groups and activities going on in Eastbourne.

“And even help you get started if you want to give anything a try.”

The event had the support of Dame Vera Lynn who congratulated the organisers on celebrating older people. Kath read out Dame Vera’s message to the crowd.

Entertainment was provided by Eastbourne College pianist Chelsea Chung and The Venton Vipers belly dancers, and Chris Dixon led a music hall sing-a-long.

Kath added, “Feedback was good from the questionnaires 100 percent said they met new people and 50 per cent said they were likely to keep in contact with new people they had met.

“One hundred perc ent said they found out about local events and services and 95 per cent said it helped them feel more part of their community.”

The WI, U3A, Just Friends, the Flower Club and a local choir were pleased to take on new members.