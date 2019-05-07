Cavalcade of classic cars roars onto Eastbourne’s seafront
Magnificent Motors roared into Eastbourne in style over the Bank Holiday weekend, with a cavalcade of classic cars for visitors to the Western Lawns to admire and marvel at.
Herald photographer Jon Rigby went along and took these images of the day.
Magnificent Motors at Western Lawns, Eastbourne. May 2019 -(Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190705-080436008
Magnificent Motors at Western Lawns, Eastbourne. May 2019 -(Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190705-080447008
Magnificent Motors at Western Lawns, Eastbourne. May 2019 -George Griffin with his 1927 Humber 920 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190705-080127008
Magnificent Motors at Western Lawns, Eastbourne. May 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190705-080138008
