Car seized by police near Eastbourne

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Following reports from local residents, and in addition to various vehicle safety checks across Pevensey Bay this week, your neighbourhood police team seized this vehicle under Section 165 for having no insurance, as well as being linked to anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the local area.

“ASB can have a lasting impact on communities. As well as ASB behaviour, your local teams have been targeting ASB driving across the district in an effort to address your concerns and respond to your reports.”

Officers have encouraged the public to continue reporting anti-social driving on the Sussex Police or Operation Crackdown website.

The car that was seized by police in Pevensey Bay. Picture from Sussex Police