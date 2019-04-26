Calling all toddler mums and dads: Could you and your little one get involved in this fundraiser?

Parents of toddlers in Eastbourne are being asked to take part in the annual Big Toddle fundraiser for Barnardo’s.

Last year’s event saw thousands of under-fives take part in short, sponsored toddles to raise money for the UK’s largest children’s charity, which supports more than 300,000 children, young people, parents and carers across the UK.

The charity is once again calling for children, families and nurseries to join in the fun this summer as Big Toddle Week returns with an animal theme from June 24 – 30.

Parents, carers and nurseries can hold their very own Big Toddles to help raise money for Barnardo’s - this could involve a community Big Toddle, one for families and friends or one organised by nurseries or primary schools.Visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk.