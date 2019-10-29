Cafe with 600,000 visitors a year near Eastbourne receives potentially life-saving funds

A local café near Eastbourne has been given a grant to purchase a potentially life-saving defibrillator.

Eastbourne National Trust Association chose the National Trust café at Birling Gap to benefit from the grant - the beauty spot café has an estimated 600,000 visitors every year.

Ian Hodgson, chairman of the National Trust Eastbourne Associaion, said, “We believe that to have a defibrillator on site at Birling Gap will be beneficial in case a medical emergency should arise.

“Everyone is delighted this project has been accomplished. The Eastbourne Association has been incredibly generous supporters.”

A British Heart Foundation spokesperson said, “To effectively help someone who is in cardiac arrest, a defibrillator needs to be found as quickly as possible.

“For every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce by up to 10 per cent.

“You don’t need to be trained to use a defibrillator – anyone can use it. Having a defibrillator at Birling Gap could help someone in need and could save a life.”