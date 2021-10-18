Burglar breaks into Eastbourne pub

The spokesperson said, “An unknown male has forced entry to the rear of the property, cash was targeted.

“CCTV has been passed to the police for investigation.”

A business address in Hyde Road also reported a ‘distraction burglary’ during the afternoon of Tuesday, October 12.

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy SUS-211003-192626001

Police said three unknown males entered the property and attempted to distract staff by offering a cleaning service as one of the men took a mobile phone belonging to the address.

An attempted burglary was reported in the early hours of Wednesday, October 13 at a property in Linden Close.

Officers said the owners noticed the handle of a rear door had been damaged and tampered with in an attempt to gain entry.

Police are urging the public to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

The spokesperson said, “There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.