Boxing Day swim arranged in Eastbourne to raise money for the RNLI

Fish 2 Water, an Eastbourne swimming club that focuses on sea water swimming, said that more than 100 people have registered to attend and that the money raised would go to the Royal National Lifeboat Insitution (RNLI).

The Boxing Day swim will begin at 1pm and hopes to encourage more people to take up cold water swimming, which the club says has many health benefits.

Dee Harmer, who runs Fish 2 Water, said, “Fish 2 Water are running a Boxing Day swim/dip from the wish tower beaches in Eastbourne in partnership with Cadence Cycle club.

Dee Harmer, who runs Fish 2 Water, pictured on sunnier days. She has arranged a Boxing Day swim to raise money for the RNLI. SUS-211223-143146001

“We are hoping to have the RNLI support this event and raise some money for the amazing charity. I am a RNLI ambassador and water safety volunteer so the work (the RNLI) do is very close to my heart. We wanted to show how much we appreciate the wonderful work that the RNLI do.

“More than 100 people registered so,if the weather is kind to us, we expect a great turn out. Everyone will get in the water at 1.15pm for a quick dip. The water will be around 6-7 degrees so it will be a quick dip! There is still time to register, please visit our website to find out more.

“The health benefits of cold water swimming are phenomenal and have a well proven scientific background. These include increasing tolerance to stress, boosting one’s immune system and increasing metabolism.