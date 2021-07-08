Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne
Emergency services have recovered a body from the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:07 am
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called around 4.10pm on Monday, July 5, to a report of a body found at the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne
“The body was recovered by HM Coastguard crews.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.”
A coastguard spokesperson said, “We sent Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat, Birling Gap, Eastbourne and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, as well as the coastguard helicopter from Lydd.”