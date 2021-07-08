Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

Emergency services have recovered a body from the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:07 am

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called around 4.10pm on Monday, July 5, to a report of a body found at the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne

“The body was recovered by HM Coastguard crews.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.”

Sussex Police car. (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

A coastguard spokesperson said, “We sent Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat, Birling Gap, Eastbourne and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, as well as the coastguard helicopter from Lydd.”

EastbourneEmergency servicesPoliceSussex Police