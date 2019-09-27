Bin your bra for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at this Beacon Centre shop

New Look employees in the Beacon Centre have set up a collection box for customers to bin their old unwanted bras in aid of charity.

The boxes will be by the shop’s tills for the next 12 weeks in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Store Manager Danielle Field said, “Anyone who has a bra they don’t wear, don’t like or don’t want, then please bring it to us! It will help raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Everyone in our team has been affected by cancer in one way or another so we’re determined to get as many bras as we can and we’re aiming to have enough to tie together right round the store!”

According to the charity’s official website, the awareness month is an annual campaign involving thousands of organisations, to highlight the importance of breast awareness, education and research.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month starts this Tuesday (October 1) and ends on October 31.

For more information, visit www.wearitpink.org/about/breast-cancer-awareness-month